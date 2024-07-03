flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Trading Down 2.7%

flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 10,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 45,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

flyExclusive Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of flyExclusive in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in flyExclusive during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in flyExclusive during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

