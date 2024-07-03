iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1007 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:ESMV Free Report ) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned about 9.67% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.