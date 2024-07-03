iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1007 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
