Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Trading Down 9%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 23,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rainbow Rare Earths
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.