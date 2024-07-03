Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Trading Down 9%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 23,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

