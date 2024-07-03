VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.86. 11,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 20,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORA. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Trading Down 0.2 %

About VerticalScope

The stock has a market cap of C$164.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.