Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Aclara Resources Inc. (OTC:ARAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 15,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 12,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Aclara Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

About Aclara Resources

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth mineral resources in Chile. It has interests in the Penco Module property covering an area of 253,285 ha of mining rights comprising 28 exploitation concessions and 866 exploration concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions of Chile.

