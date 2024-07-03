Tritax Eurobox (OTC:TTAXF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Tritax Eurobox plc (OTC:TTAXF – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
Tritax Eurobox Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.
About Tritax Eurobox
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
