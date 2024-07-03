XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Trading Down 1.8%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 7,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 16,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of XOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on XOS
XOS Price Performance
XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 117.98% and a negative return on equity of 104.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xos, Inc. will post -8.24 EPS for the current year.
XOS Company Profile
Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XOS
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.