Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Harbour Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.