Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Up 9.1% in June

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Down 2.0 %

INTV opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Integrated Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.25.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative return on equity of 3,899.18% and a negative net margin of 498.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.