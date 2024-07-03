Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Trading Down 2.5%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.48). Approximately 3,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 17,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.52).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £35.84 million, a P/E ratio of -506.65 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

