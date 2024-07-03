IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in June

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,100 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.4 days.

IGM Financial Price Performance

IGIFF stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4112 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

