Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,289,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 3,055,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,134.4 days.

Iveco Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of IVCGF stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Iveco Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Iveco Group Company Profile

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

