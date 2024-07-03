Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,289,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 3,055,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,134.4 days.
Iveco Group Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of IVCGF stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Iveco Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.
Iveco Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iveco Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Iveco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.