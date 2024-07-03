Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $27.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Schneider National alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schneider National

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,547,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after purchasing an additional 388,913 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 368,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 24.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 335,004 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.