Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $27.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.
SNDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schneider National
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National
Schneider National Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of SNDR stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
Schneider National Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider National
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.