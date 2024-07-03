PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $24.52 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.52.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th.

PWSC opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.25 and a beta of 1.06.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. As a group, analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $28,917.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,763.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $461,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,911,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,263,308.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $28,917.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,763.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,665 shares of company stock worth $6,435,371. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

