Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $42.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.59. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,585 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

