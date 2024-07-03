Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $149.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $119.30 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $149.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.52. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

