Analysts Set The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Target Price at $98.75

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.75.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Toro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $90.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toro has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $106.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.