Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) PT at $54.83

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

Insider Activity

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

