Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $31.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $40.76 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 143,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,997,000 after buying an additional 77,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

