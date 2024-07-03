Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) PT at $44.46

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.62.
SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $55.54 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -36.32%.
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
