Analyzing Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) & Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holiday Island has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.39% -5.58% -1.88% Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Research Solutions and Holiday Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Research Solutions and Holiday Island, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $5.12, indicating a potential upside of 100.65%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Holiday Island.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Holiday Island’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.18 $570,000.00 ($0.03) -85.00 Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Holiday Island on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

