Palladyne AI (PDYN) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Palladyne AI to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Palladyne AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI -1,390.02% -74.87% -57.30% Palladyne AI Competitors -284.56% -485.82% -30.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Palladyne AI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Palladyne AI Competitors 95 278 384 8 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 29.42%. Given Palladyne AI’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palladyne AI has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palladyne AI’s peers have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palladyne AI and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI $6.15 million -$115.59 million -0.38 Palladyne AI Competitors $1.08 billion -$10.65 million -22.98

Palladyne AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI. Palladyne AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Palladyne AI peers beat Palladyne AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.