Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BRX opened at $22.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 45.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,140.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 545,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 501,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.