UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 296.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on URGN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $355.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.12.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $67,401.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

