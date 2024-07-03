Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives $206.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BR opened at $198.20 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $161.85 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.06. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

