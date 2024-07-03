Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $156.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.82.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,995. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $137.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.66. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

