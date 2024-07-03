Analysts Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Target Price at $40.40

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GBCI opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.