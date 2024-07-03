Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$19.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AP.UN shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$21.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -47.12%.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

