Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSZ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

FSZ stock opened at C$7.89 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$682.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total transaction of C$485,432.64. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

