Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $60.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

