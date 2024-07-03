Analysts Set Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target at $30.60

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 44,205.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $486.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

