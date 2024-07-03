Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $30.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
PDCO opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
