Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.39 and last traded at C$20.50. Approximately 19,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 21,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.84.

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.91.

