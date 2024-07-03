MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.21 and last traded at $73.21. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.43.
MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs Stock Up 1.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21.
