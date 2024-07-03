Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 65,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 532% from the average daily volume of 10,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Ayala Land Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

About Ayala Land

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units.

