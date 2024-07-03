WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Trading Up 2%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 85,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 70,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

WildBrain Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

