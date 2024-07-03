Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Shares Down 7.5%

The Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 43,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 343,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Active Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
