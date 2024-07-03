Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.59 and last traded at $53.59. 331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

