Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading 2.7% Higher

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.65. 63,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 176,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on DND. Raymond James increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Dye & Durham Stock Up 2.7 %
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of C$107.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1101028 EPS for the current year.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.95%.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Read More
