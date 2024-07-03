Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Free Report) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 216,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Namaste Technologies Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$61.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

About Namaste Technologies

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

