Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Trading 23.9% Higher

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Tefron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tefron had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter.

About Tefron

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of intimate apparel and activewear, and leisurewear worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Retail. It offers women's intimate, and active and lounge wear; and men's underwear, activewear, and baselayer products.

