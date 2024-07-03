Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Trading Up 17.8%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) was up 17.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Broad Street Realty Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties.

