Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Trading Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.56 and last traded at $40.54. Approximately 17,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 66,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCOR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,589,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 101,960 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 557,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 93,584 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,919,000.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.