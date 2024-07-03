Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading Up 3.9%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.51. 1,682,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 856,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Boqii Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

