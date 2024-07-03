Coppernico Metals (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 14,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 37,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Coppernico Metals Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Coppernico Metals Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

