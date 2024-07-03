P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.0 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKFKF opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.

Get P/F Bakkafrost alerts:

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Fishmeal, Fish Oil and Fish Feed; Freshwater FO; Freshwater SCT; Farming FO; Farming SCT; Services; and Sales & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.