P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.0 days.
P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BKFKF opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.
P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile
