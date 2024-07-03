Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Bunker Hill Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance
Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
