Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Decreases By 5.5%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance
AXFOF opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. Axfood AB has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $26.83.
About Axfood AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Axfood AB (publ)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.