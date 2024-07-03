Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Decreases By 5.5%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

AXFOF opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. Axfood AB has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

