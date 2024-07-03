ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 6.5% in June

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

