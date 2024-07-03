ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 6.5% in June

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
ASOS Price Performance
Shares of ASOMY opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
About ASOS
