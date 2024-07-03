Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in June

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,969,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Africa Oil Price Performance

Shares of AOIFF stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $825.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.02. Africa Oil has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.